GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Up 12.2%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 1,029,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,509,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get GAN alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.