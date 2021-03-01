GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Up 12.2%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 1,029,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,509,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.
