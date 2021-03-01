Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29. 1,761,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,150,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $729.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.