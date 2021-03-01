Gas 1-Day Volume Tops $166.26 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Gas has a total market capitalization of $118.58 million and $166.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00023897 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 50.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00505270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00465233 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

