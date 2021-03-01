Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.28 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $120.11 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

