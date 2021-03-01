Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $307,158.64 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00761137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042042 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

