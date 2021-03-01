Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 613.0% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRXM opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

