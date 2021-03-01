Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $349.33 and last traded at $346.25. Approximately 809,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 801,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.56.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Generac by 79.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

