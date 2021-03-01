General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 714.3% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of General Environmental Management stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. General Environmental Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

