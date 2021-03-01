Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shot up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.20. Approximately 513,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 763,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

In other news, Director Donald William Nicholson purchased 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

