Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 6.8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $47.98. Approximately 189,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 188,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

