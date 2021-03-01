Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00008530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $18.73 million and $768,377.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00789727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

