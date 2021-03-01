GenesisX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $16,522.89 and $64.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000181 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,234,756 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.