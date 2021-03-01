Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.06. 143,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 94,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The company has a market cap of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 22,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 222,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

