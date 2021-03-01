GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.50. GenMark Diagnostics shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 147,002 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,835.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,649 shares of company stock worth $3,741,020. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

