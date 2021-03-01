GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,401.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00352577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00049931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,640.29 or 0.99508137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00106556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

