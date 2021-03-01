GeoDB Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and $1.05 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

