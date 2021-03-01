Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.85. Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 105,190 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

In other Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,266,805.74. Insiders have sold 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,813 in the last quarter.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

