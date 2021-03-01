George A. Mangiaracina Sells 5,881 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 5,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $18,407.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IMH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 109,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

