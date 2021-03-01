GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $16.85 million and $147,309.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00751518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041027 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

