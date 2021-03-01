GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.31

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 133652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

