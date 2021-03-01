GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.31

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 133652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
