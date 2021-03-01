GHOST (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $302,342.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. GHOST has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $302,342.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GHOST has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One GHOST token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.07 or 0.00507852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00076910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

