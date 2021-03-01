Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

GIL opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

