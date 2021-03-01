Gilla Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLLA) Short Interest Update

Gilla Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLLA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLLA stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Monday. Gilla has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Gilla Company Profile

Gilla Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic and premium branded e-liquid used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company offers its products under the brand names of Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze, Craft Vapes, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor, and Crown E-liquid.

