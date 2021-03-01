Gilla Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLLA) Short Interest Update

Gilla Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLLA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GLLA stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Monday. Gilla has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
Gilla Company Profile
