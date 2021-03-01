Gladstone Land Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a PE ratio of -149.07 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,157 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

