Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Glaukos worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Glaukos stock opened at $94.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.