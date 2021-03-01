GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,820 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.59% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,200.60 ($15.69). 6,931,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,250. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £60.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,326.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,402.37.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders acquired a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $51,241,862 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

