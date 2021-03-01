GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 617.6% in February

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 617.6% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGLF opened at $0.26 on Monday. GLG Life Tech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile
