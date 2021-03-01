GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 617.6% in February

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 617.6% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGLF opened at $0.26 on Monday. GLG Life Tech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

