Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.