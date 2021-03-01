Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.42. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 186,885 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,965 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

