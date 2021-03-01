Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 7.3%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.38. 647,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 568,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $519.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

