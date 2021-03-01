Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 7.3%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.38. 647,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 568,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a market cap of $519.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)
