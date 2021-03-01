Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 241.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

