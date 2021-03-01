Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWHP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 79,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,366. Global WholeHealth Partners has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

