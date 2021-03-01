Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.66

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $29.50. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 43,936 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,315,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,910,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 31.31% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

