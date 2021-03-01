Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 552.2% from the January 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

DRIV stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

