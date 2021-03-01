Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

