Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ DAX opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

