Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,591 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the average volume of 1,182 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,864 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.92. 19,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,211. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

