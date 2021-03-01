GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $2.06 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $12,194.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,772.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.07 or 0.03133075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00351957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.08 or 0.01002782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00452856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00372514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00246762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022092 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

