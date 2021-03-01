GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.60 Per Share

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GlobalData stock opened at GBX 1,170.13 ($15.29) on Monday. GlobalData has a 52 week low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 140.36.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42). Also, insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04).

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

