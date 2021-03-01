GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GMS opened at $36.60 on Monday. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.