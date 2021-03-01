Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Reaches $196.98 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $196.98 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $130.92 or 0.00267396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.