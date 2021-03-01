Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOGO. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

GOGO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,932. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Gogo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gogo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gogo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

