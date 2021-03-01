GoHealth (GOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

In other GoHealth news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

