Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Golar LNG Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

