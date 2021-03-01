Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $10,130.12

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 119.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $10,130.12 and approximately $9.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 139.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00071432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00447132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.