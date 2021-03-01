Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $317,135.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00510403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00071438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.63 or 0.00445389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00185636 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

