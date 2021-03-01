Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GVYB opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Golden VY Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden VY Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden VY Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.