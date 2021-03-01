Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GVYB opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Golden VY Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

