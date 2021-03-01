GoldFund Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 174.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $153,063.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006564 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005513 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

