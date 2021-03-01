Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $135.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 40.0% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $135,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $5.07 on Monday, hitting $221.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,829. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.