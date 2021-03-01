GoNetwork Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $146,371.56 and approximately $115,158.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Token Trading

